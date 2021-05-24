Pathway and financial learning for Unions, Tuiloa plans

New Fiji Rugby Union Board of Directors member Tevita Tuiloa plans to provide more pathways for unions and improve their financial reach.

Tuiloa was appointed to the Board last month during FRU’s Annual General Meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

The former Suva Rugby Union Secretary says he is honoured with his appointment and hopes to add value to the board.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the end of the day it’s all about building more pathways for players and also trying to bring up the unions in terms of their financial compliance and sponsorship. These are some of the things I hope I can add to the board as in how we can help lift our unions with where they are, moving up financially and also commercially.”

Tuiloa officially began his term with FRU last week after spending five years with Suva Rugby.

His replacement in SRU is expected to be appointed soon.

He is also the Principal Auditor and Team Leader at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says Tuiloa’s leadership qualities and passion for sports will help move Fiji rugby to new heights.

Meanwhile, Suva heads back to training today in preparation for its Skipper Cup clash against Rewa.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu takes on Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park and Namosi meets Nadroga at Thompson Park.