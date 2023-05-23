Pacific Island derby will be bruising

Coach Mick Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is expecting a physical encounter when they host Moana Pasifika this weekend in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Lautoka.

Coach Mick Byrne says it will be a bruising hit out as it’s a Pacific Island derby.

Byrne says it’s a crucial match for them as they still have a chance of making the top 8.

“It’s on the islands. So it’ll be good for them as well because you know, they’ve been playing in mainland New Zealand all year, and it’d be great for them. They’ll enjoy coming to the islands as well. So it’s great, it’s a great challenge. It’s a great spectacle, and I’m sure that the fans will see Pacific Island rugby at its best on Saturday.”

According to Byrne they will need to beat Moana Pasifika and the Queensland Reds with bonus points each and hope that other results are in their favour to qualify for the quarterfinals.

He says it will be tough but the team is preparing for the challenge mentally and physically.

The Drua host Moana at 2:05pm this Saturday at Churchill Park and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.