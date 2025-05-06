One win down, Blues to go

Fijian Drua co-captain Mesake Doge says the team remains grounded despite their thrilling 36-33 win over the Reds in Suva last weekend.

With the Blues coming to town this Friday, Doge admits there’s still a lot of work to do as they chase their first-ever back-to-back win at home.

He emphasized the importance of fine-tuning every aspect of their game before facing a dangerous Auckland side.

“Obviously like what our coach said, we need to work on everything. There are small things and small niggles that we need to fix to get us better, getting us ready for the Blues coming here.”

While the Blues have had an inconsistent season, Doge isn’t underestimating the challenge ahead.

“Obviously the Blues are not an easy team, struggling this season. We’re looking forward to the challenge. Like I said, one day at a time, and we’ll build again towards Friday.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

