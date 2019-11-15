Olympic gold medalist inspired Flying Fijians lock

Young Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua has quite a story to tell in his budding career.

Mayanavanua was part of the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup campaign, however, after the match against Georgia, he was called up by French Top 14 side Lyon as an injury cover.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from France, the 23 year old reveals what got him this far and the inspiration behind his success.

Losing his mom who single handedly raised him was quite tough, but rugby was something Mayanavanua resorted to.

He says he was inspired by a family member who led Fiji to its historical achievement in Rio, Brazil four years ago.

“My biggest inspiration was all my uncles they inspired me, growing up they helped me a lot and one of them who actually made the national scene was Osea Kolinisau and someone who really inspired me to keep on driving, keep on moving forward”.

His parents broke up when he was in year four.

The former Fiji under 20 captain says to see that someone from his own household made it to the national side him some hope.

“One good thing about rugby is that you determine your own destiny so in a few years’ time it’s myself whose going to determine how I want to play for Fiji in the next world cup and I want to keep on representing Fiji until I retire so that’s the plan in my head, what’s left is for me to do the hard work”.

The FRU is excited that young players like Mayanavanua are starting to make their mark on the world stage.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says youngsters like Mayanavanua are Fiji’s hope for the next World Cup.

Mayanavanua featured for Northland last year in New Zealand’s ITM Cup