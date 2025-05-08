Oldest living All Black, Bill McCaw, dies at 97

[ Source: RRNZ]

Bill McCaw, who was the oldest living All Black, has died in Christchurch, New Zealand at the age of 97.

McCaw played five tests and 27 games as a loose forward for the All Blacks between 1951 and 1954.

He played 22 matches on the All Blacks’ tour of Britain and France, including tests against Wales and France.

He also played in their last tour match against the Barbarians.

McCaw became the oldest surviving All Black in September 2023 on the death of Taranaki’s Roy Roper, who had turned 100 a month earlier

