Nowell's journey to happiness

[Source: BBC]

Former England wing Jack Nowell says he is loving life with La Rochelle after overcoming “heartbreaking” family resettlement issues.

Nowell impressed in his debut season with the top-flight French side after leaving boyhood club Exeter Chiefs in the summer of 2023, but the 31-year-old father-of-three says life off the field was initially difficult.

Nowell and his family are now enjoying life on the west coast of France so much, the wing has extended his stay with the two-time Champions Cup winners until 2027, when he will be 34.