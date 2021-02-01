Northland ready for Skipper season

Returning to the Skipper Cup competition after a lapse of two years will not be an easy feat for the Northland rugby team.

The side has worked hard to make it to the top tier again and has its fingers crossed on maintaining the position.

Manager Banuve Dretiverata says they know what to expect.

“Even though we came from Vanua Cup but this is Skipper, we know the atmosphere, we the expectation of the fans and the players too know what to do come next week.”

The side has been engaging in pre-season clashes facing teams like Suva and Namosi.

Dretiverata says this has helped them improve on their weaknesses before the season starts this weekend.

The Isake Katonibau coached side hosts Naitasiri in season opener on Saturday at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm.

In other games, Suva takes on Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium, Nadi hosts Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu meets Namosi at Nakelo District School ground.

The Fareborther Sullivan trophy is also at stake when Nadi meets Rewa.