No pressure, just hard work: Lomani

The Fijian Drua are eager to bounce back from three narrow defeats as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in front of their home crowd in Lautoka.

Captain Frank Lomani says the team has put in the work during the week and is ready for the challenge against the table leaders.

Despite the pressure to secure a win, Lomani insists the focus is on executing their game plan and making their home advantage count.

“Yes, the boys are really excited. We had a good week this week, no pressure on us because we put in the work. We had a quick turnaround, and we’re just excited to get out there and play some rugby.”

While the Chiefs present a formidable challenge, Lomani believes the Drua have what it takes to compete if they tighten up key areas of their game.

He pointed out that discipline and ball control have been areas of concern in recent matches, and the team has been working to improve their execution.

Despite falling short in previous rounds, Lomani is confident in the squad’s ability to turn things around.

He highlighted the growth of younger players stepping up and how the team is building both physically and mentally for the long season ahead.

The home crowd in Lautoka will be a major factor, and Lomani says playing in Fiji is always special for the team.

He acknowledges the support from fans both locally and abroad, which fuels the team’s determination to put on a strong performance.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will host the Chiefs tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 3.35pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

