‘No excuses’ for ‘disappointing’ Springboks’ loss

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi say there are “no excuses” for the side’s performance in the 25-24 defeat to Ireland in Durban.

Chasing a 2-0 series victory over Ireland, South Africa started the match poorly and trialled 16-6 at the break only to mount a comeback in the second half.

However, two Ciaran Frawley drop goals sealed the one-point victory for the hosts, which sees the series end at one apiece.

In reaction to the result, head coach Erasmus said there was no excuse for the performance and that he and the team are dissapointed.

“We can sit here with a sad face and think of excuses, but the best team won on the day,” said Springbok coach.

“We’re really disappointed and the fans will be disappointed.

“But this was like the past four games we have played against them – all the margins have been less than one score – but my main concern was that first half.

“We fought back from a long way at halftime and converted when we had to but in that last minute, they were better than us.”

“Wasn’t good enough”

Meanwhile, Kolisi believes that the Boks don’t have anyone but themselves to blame for the loss.

“The way we started wasn’t good enough, and we’ve only got ourselves to blame” he said.

“We weren’t all on the same page or firing at the same time, but you must also give credit to the guys who came on to fight our way back into the game.

“We would have loved to have won the series – the people who were here today were amazing in the way they supported us.

“It would have been great to win the series and we’re definitely hurting, but we’re not dead and we will come back again.

“We allowed them to set the tone for the game in the first half. There’s so much we can improve as a group. Each of us as an individual is going to look at ourselves. Hopefully, we can rectify this next time out.”

Portugal up next

South Africa now turns their attention to a first-ever meeting against Portugal, and Erasmus revealed that the team has already been announced internally, and it will be an entirely new-look side.

“Next week we will pick a totally different team that has been announced internally already,” he said. “The boys who played here will help prepare for Portugal until Wednesday and then they’ll have a ten-day break.”