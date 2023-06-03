New position no problem for Ravouvou

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou may be playing in a new position today but nothing changes for him.

The 24 year old will play his last Drua game in Fiji today before joining the Bristol Bears next season.

Ravouvou has been playing in the midfield for two seasons with the Drua but this afternoon he’ll lining up against Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing.

He says he’ll go all out today and leave everything on the field.

“I respect the coach’s decision to put me on the wing and there’s a reason for it but I’m ready for this new challenge against the Reds.”

The Drua will just need a win today to make the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal for the first time after the Blues beat Highlanders 16-9 while the Brumbies defeated Rebels 33-17 last night.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel at 4:35pm.