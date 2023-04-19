Need to work on slow starts; Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne admits that their slow starts in their past few games are a critical area they want to polish ahead of their clash with the Chiefs in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne says this has led them to chase the scoreboard and struggle to catch up with their opponents.

The Drua team has also been talking amongst themselves to ensure that everyone is on the same page and understands what needs to be done to improve their performance.

“We’re a young team. We respect the opposition, but sometimes the respect carries a bit too much. And we’ve got to respect ourselves first. And I think once we, once we do that, and we respect what the gains we’ve made and how far we’ve come in a short period of time and back ourselves at the start. I think we’ll see a different a different outcome at the start of the games.”

Byrne says it’s not just the slow start that the Drua team is working on, they are also focused on other areas of their game.

He adds that they know there is still a lot of work to be done, but they are up for the challenge and are determined to succeed.

The Drua play the Chiefs this Friday at 7.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.