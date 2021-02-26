Home

Naulago is a great asset says Lam

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 28, 2021 5:20 pm
Siva Naulago. [Source: Bristol Bears]

Fiji born Bristol Bears winger Siva Naulago has really impressed Head Coach Pat Lam.

Lam says from his very first meeting with the 29-year-old, he knew Naulago would fit in at Bristol.

The former Auckland Blues coach says Naulago is good on and off the field.

Lam says Naulago is an impressive guy his discipline naturally comes from a serviceman.

Naulago according to Lam loves the game and the guys around him.

The former Super League star has become very popular in Bristol and Lam says Naulago just wants to do so well for himself, his mates and the Bears and he is so hungry to get better, which is a great asset.

