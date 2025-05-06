Nasova makes history in shared try-scoring crown

[ Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook ]

For the first time in two decades, the SVNS Series has crowned joint top try-scorers, Fiji’s Joji Nasova and Argentina’s Marcos Moneta, each finishing the season with 26 tries.

The last time the title was shared was back in 2004, making this a rare and historic moment in sevens rugby.

Nasova’s achievement is a milestone for Fijian rugby. The 24-year-old speedster becomes only the fourth Fijian to top the try-scoring charts in a single SVNS season, joining the likes of Vilimoni Delasau (1999-2000), Nasoni Roko (2002-03), and Samisoni Viriviri (2013-14).

Since making his debut in Hong Kong last season, Nasova has become one of Fiji’s most dangerous attacking threats. His two vital tries in the semi-final win over Argentina in Dubai were instrumental in helping Fiji claim their first tournament victory in 22 outings.

Nasova also finished as the highest points scorer of the series with 158 points, becoming the first Fijian to do so since Napolioni Bolaca in 2020.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s Marcos Moneta, renowned for his electric pace and sharp footwork, returned from injury and immediately made his presence felt.

The 2021 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year matched Nasova’s try tally and played a central role in Argentina’s overall title-winning campaign.

