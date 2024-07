[Source: Pitas Picture]

The Nasinu Under 18 side beat MGM 24-23 at HFC Stadium to win the southern zone Deans final.

MGM led at half time,20-3 but a strong second half performance from Nasinu earned them the win.

At the final minute, Nasinu scored a crucial try and was converted by fullback Rafaele Dagaga to give them the win.

Both teams will now await results from the western zone final to determine who they face in the Deans Quarterfinal.