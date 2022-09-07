Naitasiri makes Southern Zone U-19 final in debut season

Natasiri Secondary School is well on par with its Fiji Secondary School Deans national quarter-final ambitions after a solid performance in the Under-19 Southern Zone play-offs.

The school defeated Sacred Heart College 38-21 in the first semi-final at the Suva Grammar School ground in Nasese, Suva today.

Manager Timoci Lagilevu says he is proud of the gallant effort shown by his players over the course of the competition so far.

“A very proud moment. I thank the boys for their sacrifice and availing themselves, allowing us to reach this far. Our target was to reach the national quarter-finals and after today’s match we are able to achieve that target. “

Lagilevu also thanked the team’s supporters for turning up and cheering for the players.

Naitasiri will face Nasinu in the U-19 final.

Nasinu thrashed Lomary Secondary School 34-7 in the second semis.

The Southern Zone U-18 semi-finals will be held on Saturday at the SGS ground.