Nail-biting clash expected between Fiji & NZ

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter when the Fiji men’s 7s side takes on New Zealand in their final pool match of the HSBC Perth 7s in Australia this afternoon.

Both sides went down to Uruguay in their opening matches, before beating Kenya in their second.

Uruguay created two of the biggest upsets in Perth yesterday after beating Fiji 24-17, before defeating New Zealand 17-12.

Fiji will need to beat New Zealand this afternoon if they want to reach the quarter-finals.

The two sides will go head-to-head at 4.22 pm.

The women’s team will meet Great Britain at 6.19 pm