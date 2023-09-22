Nadroga retains Farebrother Trophy in spectacular comeback

Apisalome Vota scored one of the tries for Nadroga [Source: Fiji Rugby]

A spirited second-half fightback sees Nadroga defend the Inkk Farebrother Trophy for the third week in a row.

The Stallions fought back to level the scores 15-all and deny Suva the prestigious trophy.

Fijian Drua and Nadroga inside centre Apisalome Vota who looked dangerous throughout the bruising encounter had a hand in the two crucial tries scored in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva led 15-3 after tries to Epeli Misiamete, Vilikesa Nairau and Isoa Tuwai.

However, Nadroga following continuous pressure was rewarded when Vota used his strength to muscle his way over the tryline.

Closing the gap 15-8, Vota once again had a hand in their second try with a cut-out pass to replacement player Sakiusa Vosayaco to lock the scores at 15-all.

It went down the wire in the last 10 minutes with Jack Volavola missing two penalty conversions.

Nadroga’s defense was tested as they played to the referee’s time but they held on to once again emerge victorious at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Nadi will challenge the Trophy next weekend.