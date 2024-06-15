Nadroga escapes Naitasiri scare, meets Suva in Skipper final

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
It will be a showdown between Nadroga and Suva in the Skipper Cup final next weekend.
Nadroga defeated Naitasiri 21-17 in a nail-biting encounter in the second semi-final at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.
The game, which went down to the wire, saw both teams showing a strong desire for the win.
Article continues after advertisement
Both teams were tied at 12-all at halftime.
[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
Nadroga, known for their aggressiveness, were awarded two penalties in the second half to take the lead over Naitasiri.
Naitasiri did not lose hope and scored another try; however, this wasn’t enough as Nadroga furthered their lead to 21-17 with just eight minutes left on the clock.
The final will be played next Saturday.
Advertisement