Nadolo is Premiership Player of the Week

Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo is the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Week.

The former Crusaders star is also in the Team of the Week.

Nadolo was on fire for Leicester Tigers in their 48-3 win over Worcester on Sunday.

The Namatakula man led the players’ statistics from the clash with 186 meters gained from 13 carries.

He also made four line breaks and three offloads and he also got his name on the score sheet with a try.

The 33-year-old set up a try as well from one of his offloads after a pin-point kick-pass from England fly half George Ford found the big Fijian before it was finished off by Richard Wigglesworth.

Nadolo is expected to start again for the Tigers against Sale Sharks at 2am on Sunday.