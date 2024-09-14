Nabura and Galo to debut

Ivamere Nabura will make her debut for the Fijiana when they take on Scotland [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Suva Women’s fullback Ivamere Nabura and former Fiji Pearls player Alisi Galo will make their debut for the Fijiana when they take on Scotland in tomorrow’s Test match.

Coach Moses Rauluni has named a strong lineup.

Bitila Tawake will start at loosehead prop, with Keleni Marawa at hooker and Anasimeci Korovata at tighthead prop.

Article continues after advertisement

The locks are Mereoni Nakesa and Asinate Serevi.

In the back row, Nunia Daunimoala plays blindside flanker, Sulita Waisega at openside and captain Karalaini Naisewa at number eight.

In the backs, Evivi Senikarivi will start at scrumhalf, with Jennifer Ravutia at flyhalf. Adita Milinia takes the left wing, Litiana Lawedrau is at inside centre, Talei Wilson at outside centre and Merewairita Neivosa on the right wing.

Luia Tisolo rounds out the team at fullback.

The Vodafone Fijiana and Sctoland will meet at 5.45am tomorrow.