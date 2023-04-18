Must win for Fijiana Drua

[Source: Fijiana Drua/Twitter]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua is now in a must-win situation this Sunday if they are to book a spot in the Super W semi-finals.

Our side lost two consecutive matches against Waratahs and Western Force and is now third on the table with nine points.

Western Force has eight points while Brumbies is fourth with seven.

Our side will need to play smart and win against second placed Queensland Reds who have 16 points.

The semi-final spot will be heavily contested between the Drua, Force and Brumbies and it will all be determined after this weekend’s final round.

The Fijiana Drua faces Reds on Sunday at 3.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.