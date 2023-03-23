More than 10 debutants for Super W champs

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

14 players will make their debuts for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Super W opener against Brumbies at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Only hooker Bitila Tawake, prop Joma Rubuti, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Vani Arei, Karalaini Naisewa, Mereoni Vonosere and Merevesi Ofakimalino were part of the Drua last year

Tailevu halfback Setaita Railumu will have big shoes to fill as she will share the halves combination with Ani Mei at flyhalf.

Nadroga winger Adita Miliana and former Fijiana 7s speedster Laisani Moceisawana will have a point to prove on their debut this weekend.

Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei will control play in the midfield while experienced Lavenia Tinai will guide the pack from the fullback.

Coach Inoke Male has also named an experienced bench with powerful Mereoni Vonosere and Merevesi Ofakimalino in the forward pack, and USA-based Alycia Namosimalua in the backs.

Captain Bitila Tawake says their goal is always the same, putting on a good show as they’re playing for the first time in Fiji.

Tawake has also called on fans and supporters to come out in numbers for this historical match.

The Fijiana Drua hosts Brumbies at 1:35pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Fijiana Drua Teamlist:

Joma Rubuti

Bitila Tawake {C}

Ana Korovata

Asinate Serevi

Jade Coates

Doreen Narokete

Sulita Waisega

Karalaini Naisewa

Setaita Railumu

Ani Mei Likuvaqali

Adita Milinia

Merewai Cumu

Vani Arei

Laisani Moceisawana

Lavenia Tinai

Reserves

Litia Marama

Makereta Tunidau

Mereoni Vonosere

Merevesi Ofakimalino

Nunia Uluikadavu

Evivi Senikarivi

Jeniffer Ravutia

Alycia Namosimalua