Montoya still has a lot to offer

[Source: The Sydney Morning Herald]

Former Fiji Bati winger, Marcelo Montoya, who returns to the Bulldogs after signing a two-year deal with the club believes he still has a lot to give.

He says the club means a lot to him and to have his wife and daughters with him is great as they’ll be close to both their families as well.

Montoya also says he wants to show that he’s teachable and doesn’t know it all.

“I just want to come and learn of the best and I’m coming back to the Bulldogs, I don’t want to come here and be stagnant I want to come here and learn, give the best I can everyday”

The 28-year-old rejoins his junior club following four seasons in New Zealand, where he scored 30 tries in 82 appearances for the Warriors.

Bulldogs General Manager of Football, Phil Gould says it’s always pleasing to bring a local junior back home.

Gould says Montoya is very passionate in the way he conducts himself both on and off the field and his versatility in the backline, and his experience will certainly complement the squad as he enters this next chapter of his career at the Bulldogs.