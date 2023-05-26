Moana Pasifika adapting to humid Lautoka weather

[Source: Moana Pasifika/ Facebook]

Adapting to the weather condition in Lautoka is one of the reasons Moana Pasifika came early ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Moana Pasifika arrived four days before this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Coach Aaron Mauger says they’re spending the remaining days just getting a feel of what the weather will be like on game day.

“We expected that though, that’s why we are here early hopefully we can adapt and get out on the sun. We’re going to train at game time tomorrow afternoon and spend a bit of time out on the here to see how we go but we won’t be out there too long though.”



Coach Aaron Mauger. [Source: Moana Pasifika/ Facebook]

Mauger says his players are very excited to be the first Moana Pasifika team to play in Fiji.

Drua head coach Mick Byrne says this will be a real physical Pacific Island derby.

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 2.05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can also watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.