Minimal changes for Skipper Cup champs

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva has named its 23 players for the final tomorrow against Nadroga in Nausori.

Coach Solo Nute has made two changes in the forwards with John Muller staring in the number one jersey and Koli Tamanitoakula starting as one of the locks.

Inoke Ravuiwasa and Joeli Nainoca retain their spots in the front row with Ratu Meli Nabura as the other lock.

The loose forwards are Isoa Tuwai, Saimoni Seruvatu and skipper Mosese Naiova.

There’s no change to the backline that ran last week against Nadi in the semifinal.

Peniasi Ravudolo will be at halfback, Livai Ikanikoda the fly half with the midfield combination of Watisoni Sevutia and young Iosefo Namoce.

Paul Dolokoto and Levani Kurimudu are the wingers while Inia Tawalo is the fullback.

The Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will all be played at Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.