Milinia to lineup for Fijiana 7s at Coral Coast

Adita Milinia [Source: Sporting News]

Adita Milinia, a standout performer for the Fijiana Drua Women’s team in last season’s Super W competition, headlines the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad as they gear up for the Fiji Coral Coast Sevens this weekend.

Milinia, known for her explosive pace and tactical awareness, will be a key figure in a team featuring a blend of experienced players and emerging talent.

The Mt Masada team for the Coral Coast Sevens includes notable names like Lavena Cavuru and Seseni Donu, who bring vital experience to the squad.

They are joined by Verenaisi Ditavutu, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Kelera Luvu, and Ruci Nabulagi. Promising talents like Mere Navue, Sera Bolatini, Mereula Torooti, Rogosau Adimereani, and Vika Nakacia round out the lineup.

The Coral Coast Sevens is a critical platform for the Fijiana 7s, offering a chance to test their combinations and strategies ahead of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch all games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.