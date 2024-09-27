Milinia moves to center

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s coach Moses Rauluni side has named the team to take on Hong Kong China in their WXV3 tournament opener on Sunday in Dubai with winger Adita Milinia moving to center.

Number eight Karalaini Naisewa will lead the side and assisted by fullback Luisa Tisolo.

Bitila Tawake and Anasimeci Korovata are the props with Vika Matarugu at hooker while Mereoni Nakesa and Asinate Serevi complete the tight five as locks.

Article continues after advertisement

The flankers are Nunia Daunimoala and Sulita Waisega and Naisewa at the back of the scrum.

Evivi Senikaravi and Salanieta Kinita will run the show as the halves combination.

Coach Rauluni has shifted Milinia to the center where she’ll team up with Ivamere Nabura.

Olympian Kolora Lomani and Repeka Tove are on the wings and Tisolo in the 15 jumper.

The reserves are Keleni Marawa, Salanieta Nabuli,Tiana Robanakadavu,Aviame Veidreyaki,Alfreda Fisher, Ema Adivitaloga, Setaita Railumu and Liti Lawedrau.

Fijiana takes on Hong Kong China at 2am on Sunday.