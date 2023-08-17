MGM ready for Saturday

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has been impressive in it’s first-ever appearance in the Vodafone Super Deans competition, showing determination to claim their first deans title.

The Nabua-based school has been training hard to make headlines in a good way this weekend.

Despite the challenges before them, MGM is working hard to address any weaknesses before the crucial match.

MGM’s head of the PEMAC department, Deve Koroi is thankful and grateful to all fans for their unwavering support in their pursuit of victory.

“The support is always there with all the stakeholder of this MGM schools, old scholars and the parents and students.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports has also wished all the teams that will be participating in the semi-finals this weekend.

Saukuru has urged the students and players to play a clean and good game and should be reminded that rugby will always sign out as a Fiji’s number one sport.

MGM will be battling QVS at 10.55 am at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.