Melbourne dents Western Force’s quarter-final hopes

[Source: Supplied]

The Melbourne Rebels have put a major dent in the Western Force’s Super Rugby Pacific finals aspirations after a thumping 52-14 victory.

They farewelled Rebels stalwart Reece Hodge from AAMI Park with this dominant performance in their Shop N SAVE Super Rugby Pacific clash last night.

The loss wasn’t the only damage to the Force’s play-off hopes, with the club relegated to ninth after the Highlander’s last gasp 35-30 victory over the Reds in an earlier match.

They were unable to pick up a point in the eight tries to two romp, while the Rebels, who will require a miracle in the last round to make the finals, at least gave their fans something to cheer about with the bonus-point victory.

The match was the last at home for France-bound centre Hodge, who overtook Tom English as the most-capped Melbourne player with 99.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]