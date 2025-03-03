McKellar not impressed despite win over Drua

The Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 match between the NSW Waratahs and Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Friday, February 28, 2025. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Despite their 29-24 win over the Fijian Drua last week, Waratahs coach Dan McKellar is not content and demands more for the players.

The coach is more concerned about his side adding the polish to their attack after lamenting not putting the Drua to the sword after seizing the momentum and establishing a 10-point lead early in the second half on Friday night.

He says that’s something they need to fix after having their best start to a season compared to the last few years.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

It will be a double header in Lautoka with the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women playing Brumbies at 1:05pm.

Both matches will air live on FBC Sports.

