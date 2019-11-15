Matawalu scores in Glasgow win

Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu helped Glasgow Warriors beat Benetton Treviso of Italy 38-19 in their Pro14 match this morning.

Matawalu scored one of their six tries to stay in touch of the Pro14 play-off places.

Sam Johnson and Peter Horne scored early tries, while George Horne touched down either side of the half.

Hame Faiva, Abraham Steyn and Antonio Rizzi crossed for the Treviso who was playing at home.

But the Warriors were rewarded for their fierce defence and adventure in attack with late scores from Matawalu and Andrew Davidson.

A fifth win from 10 league outings lifts Glasgow into third place in Conference A.

Glasgow was playing without Leone Nakarawa but he is expected to feature against Exeter Chiefs next week.

[Source:BBC Sport]