Mata anticipates brutal showdown in Bordeaux

Josua Tuisova (left), Viliame Mata

FIJI Water Flying Fijians loose forward Viliame Mata says the team is bracing for a high-intensity battle when they take on France in Bordeaux this weekend.

Mata, who has been a key figure in Fiji’s pack, expects a world-class contest, especially from his opposite number, as the visitors aim to build on their recent form.

He adds that preparations have been smooth, with players grateful for the top-class facilities that have helped fine-tune their performance ahead of the second Test on their end-of-year tour.

“My opponent is a great leader and a great player so he will be one to watch. We travelled well from England to France and we are training at the Bordeaux Rugby Union and the faciliteies are great here.”

Meanwhile, powerhouse centre Josua Tuisova says familiarity with the French style of play could work in Fiji’s favour.

Having spent several seasons in the Top 14, the Racing 92 star will come up against many of his club teammates — but insists that friendships will be set aside once the whistle blows.

Tuisova says all the contact he needs with his French counterparts will happen on the field, as Fiji looks to deliver a strong statement performance in Bordeaux.

With both Mata and Tuisova leading from the front, the Flying Fijians are shaping up for a fiery showdown against a French side eager to defend home turf.

They meet France at 8:10am this Sunday in Bordeaux, with delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Fiji will then meet Spain on the 23rd of this month and this match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

