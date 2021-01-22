Rugby
Mata and Sau help 14 men Edinburgh win
January 24, 2021 7:42 am
Viliame Mata in action for Edinburgh this morning.[pic:BBC Sport]
Flying Fijians stars Viliame Mata and Eroni Sau helped their Edinburgh side in its Pro14 match this morning.
Both Sau and Mata featured in Edinburgh’s 26-10 win against Italian side Zebre.
The win keeps Edinburgh’s slender Pro14 play-off hopes alive.
Article continues after advertisement
Edinburgh won the match after playing with 14 men with 11 minutes remaining following George Taylor’s red card for a dangerous tackle.
Mata and Sau’s Edinburgh stay fifth in pool B, but move to within six points of Scarlets above them, having played one game less than the Welsh side.
[Source:BBC Sport]
Sponsored Links