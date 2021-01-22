Mata and Sau help 14 men Edinburgh win

Flying Fijians stars Viliame Mata and Eroni Sau helped their Edinburgh side in its Pro14 match this morning.

Both Sau and Mata featured in Edinburgh’s 26-10 win against Italian side Zebre.

The win keeps Edinburgh’s slender Pro14 play-off hopes alive.

Edinburgh won the match after playing with 14 men with 11 minutes remaining following George Taylor’s red card for a dangerous tackle.

Mata and Sau’s Edinburgh stay fifth in pool B, but move to within six points of Scarlets above them, having played one game less than the Welsh side.

[Source:BBC Sport]