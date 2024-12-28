Mata and Ravouvou’s Bears thrashed

Kalaveti Ravouvou on attack for the Bristol Bears [Source: bristolbears]

Flying Fijians number eight Viliame Mata and Kalaveti Ravouvou’s efforts for Bristol Bears were not enough as their side was thrashed 38-nil by Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership.

Mata started at number eight and Ravouvou wore the number 13 jersey.

Both players have stood out for the Bears who are now second on the Premiership table behind Bath.

Sale centre Rob du Preez kicked 15 points as the Sharks prevented Bristol’s previously in-form attack from putting any points on the board for their worst home defeat in eight years.

The win is the first away from home for Sale, built on an impenetrable defensive display, and sees them move up to third in the Premiership table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s matches.

It was Bristol’s worst loss at home since they were beaten 39-0 by Saracens in September 2016.