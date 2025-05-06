Maritime 7s sees spirited rugby action

The Secondary School’s Maritime 7s tournament has brought vibrant rugby action to Buckhurst Park in Suva, where four interior schools are competing in this one-day event.

The tournament sees spirited competition between Beqa Yanuca Secondary School, Nakorotubu Secondary School, Koro Island High School, and Vunisea Secondary School.

Both girls’ and boys’ U16 and U18 teams are participating, adding to the day’s dynamic action.

Tournament Director Navitalai Waiwalu says that this holiday program provides a unique opportunity for schools that typically lack rugby competition exposure to experience the thrill of the sport.

He acknowledged the efforts made by the schools and families, who have traveled from distant locations to ensure their children could participate.

The passion and enthusiasm were palpable at Buckhurst Park, where the small number of participating schools was more than compensated for by the loud cheers and strong sense of unity among the players and supporters.

The tournament will conclude this afternoon.

