Marist storms to U-17 final

The Marist Brothers High School Storm Under-17 side has booked its spot in next weekend’s Fiji Secondary School Rugby League national finals.

This is after the Storm tore through the Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Dragons defense with an impressive 28-10 win in their semifinal clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Marist looked sharp throughout the contest, completing their sets and scoring some set-piece tries.

Ba Provincial had their moments with three tries, two in the second half.

However, Marist’s first half dominance proved to be the difference.

Marist will play the winner of the second semifinal between RKS and QVS in the final next Saturday.

In the U-15, Nasinu Panthers will play QVS Knights in the final.

The Panthers defeated Ra Roosters 16-10 and the Knights beat Marist Storm 18-8 in their respective semifinals.