Maqala's airborne try leads Bayonne to victory

[Source: Aviron Bayonnais Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala showcased his exceptional skills this morning, helping Bayonne secure a commanding 37-7 win against La Rochelle in the Top 14 competition.

Maqala made an impressive impact, soaring high to score a brilliant try that ignited his team’s performance.

Bayonne’s strong offensive play, combined with solid defense, allowed them to dominate the match from the outset.

The victory not only highlights Bayonne’s prowess in the Top 14 but also cements Maqala’s status as a key player in the squad demonstrating his versatility and scoring ability.