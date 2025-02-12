Malolo School welcomes rugby legends

[ FilePhoto ]

Students and teachers at Malolo District Primary School were thrilled to welcome Fijian Drua players and rugby legends Nemani Nadolo and Radike Samo as Vuvale Week celebrations kicked off on the island.

The initiative, a partnership between Fiji Rugby Union, Rugby Australia, and the Fijian Drua, is designed to strengthen the deep rugby ties between Fiji and Australia.

Supported by the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports program, Vuvale Week focuses on grassroots development, community engagement, and inspiring the next generation of players.

For Malolo District School’s Under-14 rugby team—defending champions of the Malolo District Kaji Rugby competition—the visit was more than just a special occasion.

Teacher and coach Navitalai Gasewa highlighted the significance of the event, calling it a major boost for both education and sports development at the school.

“This is a new year not just for education but for our kids’ rugby careers as well, since our school is the defending champion for Malolo’s Under-14 rugby, having these rugby greats share their knowledge and skills is a huge development for us. As teachers and coaches, we are honoured to have them here.”

With only days left before the Fijian Drua’s first match of the season, the visit brought excitement and inspiration to the young players, who were eager to learn from their rugby idols.

“You can see that the kids really enjoyed today’s program. There are no words to describe it—we are truly grateful for their presence.”

The Vuvale Week celebrations continues this week with more school and community visits, reinforcing the strong rugby bond between Fiji and Australia.

