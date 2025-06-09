Lomani nears full recovery

Frank Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani is nearing a full return to training following shoulder surgery earlier this year.

Head coach Glen Jackson confirmed that the influential playmaker, who sustained the injury against the Crusaders in April, is making steady progress and will not be rushed back into competition ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Frank’s great, he’s back. We’re just progressing slowly with the shoulder surgery, so Frank is back in nearly full training. We’ve obviously got a long time before we play Moana, so we don’t need to rush Frank.”

Jackson revealed that Lomani was close to returning for the Flying Fijians’ November Tests but, after discussions with Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne, the decision was made to prioritise the player’s long-term health and performance.

“Frank was reasonably close to being back for the Flying Fijians team. We had a really good talk with Coach Mick and myself about what’s best for Frank, what’s best for the Drua, and what’s best for Fiji Rugby. At the moment, that’s Frank just getting back to full fitness and ready to play rugby.”

Lomani’s return will be a major boost for the Drua, who are looking to build on their strong 2025 campaign.

His experience, leadership, and playmaking ability will once again be central to the team’s ambitions when they open their 2026 season against Moana Pasifika.

