Lessons learnt for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial match over the weekend has taught some valuable lessons for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says there are some loose ends they’ll need to tighten up in the coming weeks.

Byrne says as they prepare for their kick-off against Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby Pacific season, the trial match over the weekend was a timely one.

He says their defense still needs a little work amongst many others that Moana Pasifika might see as a weakness.

“I thought we are a little bit loose around some of our ball carries especially early on into contact but that’s normal so that’ll be something we need to focus on we know they’ll come at us really hard and it should be a great atmosphere at Mt Smart.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua kick off their Super Rugby Pacific season against Moana Pasifika on the 25th of February.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for its first home match against the Crusaders in Lautoka in March.

Tickets can be bought from their website or any Jacks of Fiji outlets on Friday.