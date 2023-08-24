Lawes to captain England for Fiji Test

England has named its team to face the Fiji Water Flying Fijians on Sunday.

Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and winger Anthony Watson will all this the clash due to suspensions and injuries.

Courtney Lawes will captain England on his 100th cap at Twickenham.

Article continues after advertisement

Hooker Theo Dan is poised to make his first start.

Lawes lines up in the back row alongside Jack Willis and Ben Earl, who starts at number eight in the absence of the banned Vunipola.

With Farrell also suspended, George Ford is at fly-half.

Jonny May starts on the wing despite not being in the World Cup squad and Alex Mitchell is named at scrum-half.

Mitchell will make his first appearance of the summer after being called up to the squad following the withdrawal of Jack van Poortvliet, who will miss the World Cup after injuring an ankle.