Lavidi pushed to limits at Nataleira 7s

Lavidi Brothers captain Sefanaia Vuli says the Nataleira 7s tournament pushed his team to their limits, offering a level of competition unlike any other they’ve faced.

He highlighted the unmatched intensity of the games and expressed gratitude for the experience, which he believes was invaluable for both personal and team growth.

“The experience we have had in the three-day Nataleira 7s is great, it’s very hard to see a tournament like this so there are two tiers and for us gang in Tier 1 there are only 16 teams and we play only three pool games and I find this format challenging.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vuli says it was a completely new and challenging format for the team, who are grateful for the rewarding experience.

He adds teamwork was their motto, and it truly stood out, particularly during their quarterfinal clash against Army this afternoon.

The Nataleira 7s concludes at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.