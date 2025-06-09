Lal steps up to level 3 coaching

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Aradhna Lal is breaking new ground as one of only two Fijian-Indian women participating in World Rugby’s Level 3 coaching course, pushing boundaries for both women and minority communities in the sport.

A dedicated teacher and the coach of the Batinikama Secondary School Under-17 side, Lal says the programme has reshaped the way she approaches player development, long-term planning and high-performance coaching.

She says her journey from Level 2 to Level 3 has been strengthened through exposure across clubs, schools and the Macuata province, where she has been actively involved in both boys’ and women’s rugby programmes.

“This Level 3 course has opened my eyes as I now realise my philosophy was based more on tradition than evidence, and I’m ready to reshape it to help players grow, not just win games.”

Lal says the advanced framework and structured modules have lifted the quality of her coaching, which she believes will improve player performance in the years ahead.

She hopes her rise will inspire more female coaches and players from Macuata and across Fiji.

