Kuruvoli hopeful for World Cup

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli.

Hope is not lost for injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli.

With the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season starting today, the young halfback will have to watch from the sideline.

Kuruvoli injured his shoulder during the Flying Fijians Northern Tour but he’s hoping to bounce back before the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

“Recovery has been going well, I’m out the whole season but everything has been going according to plan.”

The Kadavu man says he may be available for some action in five months.

“It goes on rehab and if goes to plan I will make the squad for sure.”

The Fijian Drua faces Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.