Kuruvoli didn’t expect to make national squad

Simione Kuruvoli (right).

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli wasn’t interested in playing at the Rugby World Cup this year after being injured.

Kuruvoli was ruled out for the entire Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Fiji Water Flying Fijians end-of-year tour last year.

However, in February, Kuruvoli revealed to FBC Sports that he wanted to be ready for the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

When national coach Simon Raiwalui named him in the 46-member Flying Fijians squad to prepare for the Pacific Nations Cup and World Cup two weeks ago, the Kadavu man says he didn’t expect it.

The 24-year-old is one of three halfbacks named along with Peni Matawalu and Frank Lomani.

Kuruvoli says strength is something he needs to focus on in the next few weeks.

“I think it might just a bit more strength since I haven’t been doing gym work since I had the surgery and I think mostly I’ll just get my strength back and overall everything has been going ok for rehab.”

The Flying Fijians will assemble in Welagi village, Taveuni on July 1st to start its PNC and World Cup preparations.

Fiji takes on Tonga in its first PNC match on July 22 followed by Samoa in Apia a week later then Japan in Tokyo on August 5th.

The side will then face France in Nantes on August 19 and England at Twickenham the following weekend before they head back to France for the World Cup.