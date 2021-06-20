Home

Kuridrani signs for Biarritz

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 26, 2021 10:04 am

Fijian-born Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has signed for Top 14 club, Biarritz Olympique next season.

The 30-year-old will join the French-based club on a three-year deal ending 2024.

The Nadroga native spent his entire career with the Brumbies before joining the Western Force last September.

Article continues after advertisement

This will be Kuridrani’s first experience in Europe and will be joining compatriot and former Wallaby Henry Speight.

He will form a formidable pair with the All-Black Francis Saili who is one of the best players in Pro D2 this season.

