Kunatani and Rawaca for Nadi

Semi Kunatani [right]

Some former stars will be featuring for defending Skipper Cup champions Nadi this season.

Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani and Savenaca Rawaca are the latest inclusions in the Nadi squad.

The pair were part of the warm-up matches against Cakaudrove and Macuata in Labasa over the weekend.

Kunatani started his fifteens career with Nadi before joining the Fiji 7s side.

Nadi manager Epeli Qoro confirms some season campaigners for the jetsetters are also back after having short stints overseas.

Qoro says these include Jolame Luvevou, Sevanaia Galala and Jaoji Tuni.

He adds Anasa Gary who featured for Naitasiri last year will run out for Nadi this season.

The Skipper Cup kicks off on July 8th.