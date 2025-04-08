Koroibete, Kerevi light up Japanese competition

Samu Kerevi maintained his try-scoring streak in Japan. [Source: rugby.com.fj]

There were several big performers by Australians overseas as the European Cup competitions resumed with the Round of 16.

On top of this, there were a plethora of try-scorers in the Japanese Rugby League One as a pair of Wallabies hopefuls made statements.

Wallabies duo Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi are in timely form ahead of the upcoming Lions tour, dominating Rugby League One on the weekend.

Koroibete is making up for lost time after his injury, scoring a double in Saitama Wild Knights’ 55-17 win over Toyota Verblitz.

It was Koroibete at his best as he scored his first in the 20th minute with a nice one-handed grab as the winger raced to the line before stepping past two for his second in the 64th minute.

Koroibete finished with four tackle busts and a line break to take down fellow John Eales Medalist win Michael Hooper, who was sin binned in the loss for repeated infringements.

Meanwhile, Kerevi continues his red-hot form with his seventh try in six games in a 33-22 defeat to Matt Philip’s Yokohama Canon Eagles.

The centre scored their first after a fortuitous bounce to bump off two tacklers, before scoring his second with the game out of reach.

Meanwhile, Philip celebrated his new contract with the Waratahs with a pair of turnovers and tackle busts in the win.

In other results, Sean McMahon was big with five tackle busts and two line breaks in Tokyo Sungolath’s 60-31 win over Tom Banks and the Honda Heat, with Banks dominant in defeat with 11 tackle busts.

Along with this, Bernard Foley had two try assists and 12 points as Kubota Spears wrapped up a spot in the top four thanks to a 42-14 victory over BlackRams Tokyo.

