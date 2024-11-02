Kolinisau targets ruck improvement

Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says the breakdown at the ruck is one of the team’s biggest weaknesses, which he experienced during this year’s HSBC 7s series.

During a test match with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 7s side in Nadi on Thursday, Kolinisau says this was an area the boys have been working on throughout the match.

He says going against players who play 15s was a good test for the boys, especially in areas that need improvement.

“And we wanted to improve at our breakdown areas because there was a trend we saw where we got a lot of penalties in the series last season, and that’s something we’re trying to rectify.”

The two sides played a handful of matches and are expected to play another round of games next week.

Meanwhile, the HSBC 7s 2025 season will start at the end of the month in Dubai.