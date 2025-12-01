Kolinisau eyes discipline in Cape Town

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji men’s 7s side is bracing for another tough outing as the Cape Town 7s kicks off tonight, with head coach Osea Kolinisau stressing the need for consistency and discipline.

After last week’s semifinal exit in Dubai, Kolinisau says the team is not taking the South African leg lightly, with Fiji once again drawn into a challenging pool that includes powerhouses South Africa and New Zealand, alongside an improving Great Britain outfit.

He says while much of the focus often falls on the traditional heavyweights, Great Britain cannot be overlooked after an impressive showing last weekend, despite fielding several new players.

Kolinisau adds that the Flying Fijians have spent the week working hard to address key weaknesses from Dubai, particularly in discipline, one-on-one tackling and on-field communication, as they look to tighten their performance in Cape Town.

Fiji will take on South Africa in their first game tonight at 10.44pm followed by Great Britain at 1.38 am tomorrow morning before wrapping up their pool games against New Zealand at 5.19am.

